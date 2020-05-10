USPS receives ballots to send for mail-in voting requests

More than 237,000 ballots were handed over Monday morning.

Flanked by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy, a truck pulled into the United States Postal Service sorting facility on Citygate Drive carrying some of the most valuable paper on the planet: More than 237,000 ballots.

Nearly all of them are destined to a Franklin County mailbox, some will go to voters overseas or Ohio voters who live out of state.

The Board of Elections says it's prepared to start counting ballots as soon as they are returned.

“We are allowed to process ballots as soon as they are returned to us so as soon as they get it back to us we can start processing it which means on election night we will have all of those ballots tallied and reported,” Ed Leonard Director of the Franklin County Board of Elections said.

If you plan on voting in person, the board of elections says security measures are in place to make sure those who wait in line at the polls are six feet apart.

“We will have board of elections staff or we will be working with emergency management administration with the county to provide volunteers who are trained in that kind of crowd control and traffic management,” Leonard said.

Voting machines inside have also been spaced apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Masks are not mandated to vote, but masks will be provided for those who want them.