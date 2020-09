The rally will be held at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Monday, Sept. 21.

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to Ohio next week for a campaign rally in Swanton.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

Trump visited the Toledo area earlier this year in January for a rally downtown.