Secretary of State Frank LaRose certifies 2020 general election results

On Dec. 14, the 18 members of Ohio's Electoral College will gather in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to cast their electoral votes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has certified the 2020 presidential general election results, according to a release.

On Dec. 14, the 18 members of Ohio's Electoral College will gather in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to cast their electoral votes.

LaRose said the 2020 general election was the most accessible and secure election in Ohio's history.

Nearly six million Ohioans voted in the 2020 general election, beating the previous high of more than 5.7 million votes in 2008.

Nearly 59% of all votes cast in the election were done early in-person or by absentee ballot. In the 2016 general election, that number was 33.5%.

All 88 counties had a higher turnout than in 2016.

Eight counties had a turnout rate above 80%. The previous record was two counties set in 2000.