Republicans maintain control of Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans will maintain control of the Ohio Supreme Court as the GOP secured wins on Election Night for the chief justice seat and two associate justices.

The race was expensive and drew lots of attention due to key issues that could be taken up by the state’s high court – including redistricting and legal challenges to Ohio’s abortion law.

A Bloomberg Law/AdImpact analysis report last week noted that campaign ad spending on the Ohio Supreme Court race topped $10 million. The ads both touted the candidates’ resumes and attacked their political opponents.

Bloomberg reported that the $10 million mark places Ohio as the third highest ad spending in supreme court races behind Illinois and North Carolina.

On redistricting, the state’s high court has repeatedly rejected Republican gerrymandered legislative maps that led to contentions and litigious fights over how maps for Congressional and state legislative districts are drawn.

Appeals court Judge Terri Jamison conceded her loss to Associate Justice Pat Fischer during a speech Tuesday night at the Franklin County Democrats’ watch party in Franklinton.

“I think all the politicization takes away from the dignity and respect of the court,” Jamison said.

Associate Justice Pat DeWine, who defeated his challenger, Democrat Judge Marilyn Zayas, told a crowd at the downtown Renaissance Hotel: “Voters in this state care deeply about public safety and have elected an Ohio Supreme Court that will make sure they are protected in this state… I want to thank the voters for electing me for another six years and for the confidence to serve…”

In a statement, Democratic candidate for chief justice Jennifer Brunner sent 10TV News the following statement: “We fell short, but I am grateful for your support and will continue to work to ensure that justice can be a reality for all of us. I have called my colleague, Justice Sharon Kennedy, and congratulated her on victory. I want to thank my family, supporters, campaign staff, contributors, volunteers, and the more than 1.7 million Ohioans who voted for me. There are four more years in my current term on the Ohio Supreme Court. I will continue to fight to protect your rights and make the administration of justice more accountable for all Ohioans.”