Rep. Tim Ryan projected to win Ohio's Democratic Senate primary

Rep. Tim Ryan is projected by the Associated Press to win the nomination over his opponents Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson.

Ryan is projected to beat his two opponents, Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech executive Traci Johnson.

The 10-term Democratic representative has been distancing himself from the progressive wing of the party ahead of what is expected to be a tough year for Democrats hoping to hold their congressional majorities.

Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is in a tight race for the Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Matt Dolan has seen a late-stage surge in momentum, suggesting there may still be an appetite in the state for a non-Trump alternative.

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita are also candidates vying to replace Portman's seat.