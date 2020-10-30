New Quinnipiac poll shows Biden leading Trump in Ohio as final sprint to Election Day is underway

The poll shows Biden with a 48%-43% lead over President Trump with just a few days to go until Election Day.

The Buckeye State remains a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 48%-43% lead over President Donald Trump with just five days to go until Election Day.

More than 1,800 likely voters in Ohio were surveyed, with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

Biden has expanded on his lead in Ohio since the last Quinnipiac poll taken on Oct. 14 that showed the former vice president leading the incumbent president by a slim 48%-47%.

Likely voters in Ohio are split on Biden and give Trump a negative favorability rating. For Biden, 47% have a favorable opinion of him and 46% have an unfavorable opinion. For Trump, 43% have a favorable opinion of him and 50% have an unfavorable opinion.

"A race that's been virtually tied now looks to be tilting toward Joe Biden. The question is whether he can hold onto that slight lead in a state where President Trump won comfortably in 2016," says Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Other polling data shows that 39% of likely voters in Ohio say they will vote in-person on Election Day, 32% say they have voted or will vote by mail or absentee ballot, and 26% say they have or will cast their ballot at an early voting location.

In mid-October, 47% of likely voters said they would vote in person on Election Day, 30% said they had voted or planned on voting by mail or absentee ballot, and 21% had or planned to cast their ballot at an early voting location.