Ohio's 2022 general election drawing near: Who's on the ballot?

As the 2022 general election approaches, 10TV has all you need to know about deadlines and who is on the ballot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's 2022 general election is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know to prepare for the Nov. 8 election:

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Find your polling location here | Register here

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, with early voting starting Oct. 12. Early voting includes two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day.

Absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 12. Find out how to request an absentee ballot here if you don't plan on voting in person.

The deadline to request a ballot is noon on Nov. 5. Requested absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 to be accepted.

For those in the military and serving overseas, absentee voting begins Sept. 23.

What's on the ballot?

Governor, Lt. Governor

Mike DeWine, Jon Husted (R)

Nan Whaley, Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprague (R)



Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon L. Kennedy (R)

Justice of Supreme Court

Pat Fischer (R)

Terri Jamison (D)

Justice of Supreme Court

Pat DeWine (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)