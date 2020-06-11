Here's the presidential vote count in each of the battleground states

Counting ballots is still taking place in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

With most of the states decided for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the presidency, a handful of states will have the final say in who becomes the next president.

As anticipated, the increase of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the results process in some states. People in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada are working tirelessly to process and count the remaining ballots.

Each state has seen swings in vote totals, with the shifts seen in Pennsylvania and Georgia being more extreme.

Here's a look at where each state stands. These interactive maps will update as new vote totals are added.

Pennsylvania presidential election results

Georgia presidential election results

Nevada presidential election results

Arizona presidential election results