Kanye West's attempt to get on November ballot denied by Ohio Supreme Court

The court agreed that the Ohio Secretary of State did not break any laws when he rejected West's petitions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court denied Kanye West's attempt to get on the ballot for November after the rapper sued last month.

West filed the suit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to try to get on the ballot after LaRose rejected early 15,000 signatures and other paperwork the rapper submitted.

LaRose cited mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents.

West and vice-presidential candidate Michelle Tidball tried to argue that LaRose needed to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed.