Ohio Secretary of State gives update on election Tuesday

The November election is less than two months away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is scheduled to provide an update on the upcoming election to the media Tuesday morning.

The briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

You will be able to watch the briefing in this story.

On NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, LaRose stressed that Ohio's drop boxes are a secure way to cast ballots and that his biggest concern is having enough poll workers.

“It takes 35,000 Ohioans to run in-person election day, and so we’re doing all we can to recruit those poll workers," LaRose said.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office mailed out 7.8 million ballot applications recently to every registered voter in the state.

People may get more than one application sent to a home if mailing lists are outdated.

By Ohio law, the ballots cannot be mailed out until Oct. 6. That also is the first day for in-person early voting.

The application advises submitting the form by Oct. 27, and officials with the Secretary of State’s Office say that is a sufficient timeline, adding this:

In fact, the United States Postal Service has committed to continuing the same procedures put in place during the primary election that will ensure election mail is prioritized for delivery. Those processes include:

USPS will institute “all clear” processes to ensure all election mail is processed each day.

Staff will recheck collection bins each day to ensure late arriving ballots are retrieved.

Postal facilities will track election mail deliveries to Ohio’s boards of elections.

Election mail will not be routed through the Detroit Regional Distribution Center. Instead it will be kept in-state.

The United States Postal Service will assign their independent investigative unit to do additional “all clear” checks at Ohio facilities.

The very latest an absentee ballot can be submitted is Nov. 2, the day before the election. Ballots postmarked by then will be counted as long as they are received by prior to ten days after the election, which is Nov. 13.