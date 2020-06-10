Ohio sees record number of absentee ballot applications, state elections chief says

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced more than 2 million absentee ballot applications were sent to county boards of elections.

LaRose said 2,154,235 absentee ballot applications were sent to county boards of elections.

That total includes 21,570 requests from voters who are in the military and overseas.

Absentee ballots started to be mailed on October 6.

Leading up to the 2016 general election, 1,091,188 absentee ballots had been requested.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote in-person on election day will have to vote by provisional ballot.