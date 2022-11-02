Here are the central Ohio school levies on the Nov. 8 ballot

The levies and bonds on the Nov. 8 ballot are designed to fund various projects and resolve issues such as overcrowding and keeping academic programs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in the greater Columbus area will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8.

This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.

Other schools in the area have posted levies and bonds on the Nov. 8 ballot that are designed to fund various projects and resolve issues such as overcrowding and keeping academic programs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know:

New Albany-Plain Local Schools: The 1.75 mill, five-year general permanent improvement replacement levy was proposed to fund capital repairs and replacements. The money would be used for the maintenance of school buildings and equipment, repairing and replacing heating and cooling systems, school buses, facilities and campus infrastructure and technology. If passed, the levy would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Pickerington Schools: The district will have its third bond issue that it says will help with overcrowding in the schools. The funds would be used to build a new junior high school, renovate Ridgeview Junior High School and add more classrooms to buildings to provide space for more students.

Upper Arlington Schools: The 6.9 mill continuing levy would help fund daily operations and maintain current academic programming, according to the district. If the levy fails, approximately $11 million – which equates to about 100 positions in the district – would have to be cut from the budget within the first year. It would also affect academic programming and extracurriculars for students.