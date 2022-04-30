Ohio's May 3 primary election: Race to look out for

x
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On May 3, Ohioans will decide on who will represent each party in the race for governor and for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman, as well as for several U.S. House congressional districts.

Because of the ongoing redistricting battle, the offices of State Senator, State Representative and Member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3 ballot. 

Early in-person voting and absentee voting by mail is already underway. 

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your Board of Elections before polls close on May 3.

On May 3, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling location here

Here are the races 10TV is following: 

Governor

Democrat 

  • John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati
    • Running mate: Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor
  • Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton
    • Running mate: Cheryl Stephens

Republican

  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    • Running mate: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
  • Joe Blystone, owner of Blystone Farm
    • Running mate: Jeremiah Workman 
  • Jim Renacci, former U.S. Representative in Ohio's 16th district
    • Running mate: Joe Knopp
  • Ron Hood, former Ohio Representative
    • Running mate: Candice Keller, former Ohio State Representative

U.S. Senate

Democrat 

  • Traci "TJ" Johnson, Ohio Univesity graduate
  • Morgan Harper, attorney
  • Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district

Republican

  • Matt Dolan, Ohio Senator, 24th district
  • Mike Gibbons, longtime GOP donor
  • Josh Mandel, former Ohio Treasurer
  • Neil Patel, Westerville resident
  • Mark Pukita, The Ohio State University graduate
  • Jane Timken, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party
  • JD Vance, author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy"

U.S. Representative to Congress

4th District
Democrat

  • Jeffrey Sites
  • Tamie Wilson

Republican

  • Jim Jordan

12th District

Democrat

  • Michael Fletcher 
  • Amy Rippel-Eton

Republican 

  • Troy Balderson
  • Brandon Michael

15th District

Democrat

  • Danny O'Connor
  • Gary Josephson

Republican

  • Mike Carey

___

Stay with 10TV News Tuesday night for team coverage of the big campaigns and local races and for live updates on the results. You can watch our election coverage on our Roku and Amazon Fire apps 

Be sure to watch 10TV News at 11 p.m. for the latest election updates. 

