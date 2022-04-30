Ohio's May 3 primary election: Race to look out for

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On May 3, Ohioans will decide on who will represent each party in the race for governor and for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman, as well as for several U.S. House congressional districts.
Because of the ongoing redistricting battle, the offices of State Senator, State Representative and Member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3 ballot.
Early in-person voting and absentee voting by mail is already underway.
Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your Board of Elections before polls close on May 3.
On May 3, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling location here.
Here are the races 10TV is following:
Governor
Democrat
- John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati
- Running mate: Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor
- Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton
- Running mate: Cheryl Stephens
Republican
- Gov. Mike DeWine
- Running mate: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
- Joe Blystone, owner of Blystone Farm
- Running mate: Jeremiah Workman
- Jim Renacci, former U.S. Representative in Ohio's 16th district
- Running mate: Joe Knopp
- Ron Hood, former Ohio Representative
- Running mate: Candice Keller, former Ohio State Representative
U.S. Senate
Democrat
- Traci "TJ" Johnson, Ohio Univesity graduate
- Morgan Harper, attorney
- Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district
Republican
- Matt Dolan, Ohio Senator, 24th district
- Mike Gibbons, longtime GOP donor
- Josh Mandel, former Ohio Treasurer
- Neil Patel, Westerville resident
- Mark Pukita, The Ohio State University graduate
- Jane Timken, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party
- JD Vance, author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy"
U.S. Representative to Congress
4th District
Democrat
- Jeffrey Sites
- Tamie Wilson
Republican
- Jim Jordan
12th District
Democrat
- Michael Fletcher
- Amy Rippel-Eton
Republican
- Troy Balderson
- Brandon Michael
15th District
Democrat
- Danny O'Connor
- Gary Josephson
Republican
- Mike Carey
