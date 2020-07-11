Ohio leaders react to Biden's projected victory

Both the Associated Press, CBS and multiple other outlets are projecting Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election.
The victory over President Donald Trump has led several Ohio leaders to share their thoughts.
As of Saturday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has yet to provide a statement or reaction to the projected result.
Below are statements from other leaders:
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted
Senator Sherrod Brown (D)
Senator Rob Portman (R)
A spokesperson for the senator referred to our sister station WTOL to Portman's tweets from Friday as his statement:
"Seems pretty straightforward: Every ballot cast in accordance with state law should be counted. Those that are not cast in accordance with state law should not be counted.
As states work through counting the remaining ballots, both parties must be able to observe the process, as always, and any evidence of illegal activity should be investigated immediately.
Our courts and legal system are set up to resolve any disputes in accordance with the law. Then, once the final count has been completed, we will abide by the results, as we always have as Americans."
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D)
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken has not released a statement yet.
Former Ohio Governor John Kasich