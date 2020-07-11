Ohio leaders react to Biden's projected victory

"Seems pretty straightforward: Every ballot cast in accordance with state law should be counted. Those that are not cast in accordance with state law should not be counted.

As states work through counting the remaining ballots, both parties must be able to observe the process, as always, and any evidence of illegal activity should be investigated immediately.

Our courts and legal system are set up to resolve any disputes in accordance with the law. Then, once the final count has been completed, we will abide by the results, as we always have as Americans."