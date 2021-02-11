Central Ohio Election Results | November 2021 general election

Central Ohio voters decide who represents the 15th Congressional District. In addition, there are several local issues and school board races.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the Nov. 2 general election, Central Ohio voters decide who represents the 15th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, filling the vacancy left by GOP Rep. Steve Stivers. Democrat Allison Russo is running against Republican Mike Carey.

In addition, there are several local levies and school board races being decided.

In Columbus, Issue 7 is on the ballot. If passed, the controversial initiative would allocate $87 million to energy-related funds.