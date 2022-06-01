Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday after previously passing the House.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are poised to vote this fall on a proposal to expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections.

The proposed constitutional amendment previously passed the Ohio House over Democrats' objections. It cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday, sending the measure to the fall ballot.

The issue stands to ignite GOP voters ahead of this year's high-stakes midterm election, which includes races for governor, Congress and the state Legislature. Backers call the proposed noncitizen voting ban preventative, but Democrats have criticized it as taxation-without-representation and infringement on home rule.

At issue is a legal loophole that remained after the village of Yellow Springs approved a charter amendment in 2020 to allow legal immigrants to vote on certain local candidate races and tax issues.