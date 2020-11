Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Wednesday there are still more than 300,000 outstanding ballots so that total will rise.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio saw 5.8 million people vote in the general election this year, breaking the previous record set in 2008.

According to state records, the previous record was 5,773,777 voters in 2008, the year Barack Obama was elected President.