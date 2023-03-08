Licking County looks for more poll workers as special election grows closer

The county has 382 poll workers, about 60 short of what the Secretary of State would like.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — It’s crunch time to find people to be a poll worker for Tuesday's special election. It’s a long day, with not a lot of pay.

“They go out at like 5:30 in the morning, open at 6:30. Then they close at 7:30 and finish up by 8 or 8:30. It’s a long day,” said Brian Mead, Director of Licking County Board of Elections.

Brian Mead said they are paying people $175 for the day. That’s more than a typical election. They did so incentivize people to work.

“We did increase it a little bit for this election. It’s odd because we don’t normally have this election, at least county wide,” said Mead.

Mead said a lot of people do the work as service, not for the money.

“It’s a long day but it’s that personal pride in doing something for your community. And seeing family and friends,” said Mead.

Mead said in Licking County they have about 350 poll workers that do the election every cycle. Right now, they have 382 poll workers and they officially need 384. Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants the county to have 442.

“By Ohio law you need four poll workers per precinct. Here in Licking County, we have 96 precincts. So, we need roughly 400 poll workers,” said Mead.

To recruit, he said a lot of the time they used their current poll workers to find others.

“We work very well with the League of Women Voters and the two parties. They help us get some folks but a lot of it is getting friends and family of current poll workers,” said Mead.

He said if necessary, they can shuffle around workers to meet the demands of locations that may be busier than others.

“If I’m down some in another location, I can take one from one and put into the other,” he said.

Mead said he is confident that they will get enough poll workers for this election.