LaRose won’t expand secure drop boxes saying it would 'sow chaos and confusion'

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says his office will not expand the locations where secure ballot drop boxes will be located beyond the respective county boards of elections.

LaRose told 10TV News on Tuesday that it would “sow chaos and confusion” among Ohio voters if he added alternate locations for secure ballot drop boxes beyond those already in place.

His comments come after an appeals court ruling Friday that stated state law does not “prescribe nor prohibit” LaRose from adding alternate locations for secure ballot drop boxes.

The ruling came after the Ohio Democratic Party sued earlier this year seeking clarity from a judge over the expansion.

LaRose says Ohioans already have plenty of ways to vote - either on Election Day, by voting early or casting absentee ballots.

“It’s unfortunate that some are out there create a distraction and create a bunch of noise about this at the 11th hour. The time has long since passed as it relates to making changes to the way we administer elections in Ohio,” LaRose said.

LaRose suggested the legislature should take up the issue.

“No not punting anything. In fact, listen, the buck stops here. I am Ohio’s chief election officer and in response to the decision by the 10th court what I said is that the time to make changes is passed. It’s too late to be doing things like that, It’s not a wise thing to do at this point. It would just unleash confusion."

The Ohio Democratic Party sued over this issue – pushing to expand the ways voters could cast in their absentee ballots amid fears of overwhelming the postal service by mailing them in.