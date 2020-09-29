Kasich's advice for Biden on debate night: 'Don't take the bait'

Kasich is no stranger to the debate stage, running against Trump in 2016.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich talked with 10TV's Angela Reighard ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate.

Kasich is no stranger to the debate stage, running against President Trump in 2016. He endorsed Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

His advice for Joe Biden ahead of the first presidential debate

"You don't take the bait. I never thought you could take the low road to the highest office in the land. I think what Biden has to be careful of is he doesn't take the bait and get angry," Kasich said. "[If] Trump makes some claim that doesn't make any sense, instead of being angry, kind of laugh about it - laugh it off and correct the record, but don't take the bait."

On the New York Times report detailing Trump's taxes

"It's $750. Do you have to say anything else? It's not $75,000 or $750,000 it's $750," Kasich said. "When you talk about these blue-collar folks: the people that are working in the Linden area or people who are in Pataskala, people who are scratching out a living, you know? They're paying their taxes. They are playing by the rules and they're paying far more in taxes than this mogul who is the President of the United States. It's really pretty amazing."

On if minds are made up

"Trump could be effective tonight. Biden has got to be careful. They're both going to come in pretty well-prepared. There are, as far as I can tell, very few undecided voters. Do I think there will be a dramatic change in anything? I don't unless there is a major mistake or a really superlative performance by one or the other," Kasich said. "Still, there are not that many people who are out there saying, 'Well, I really don't know.' People have pretty much decided where they want to be."

On listening to the "other side"