Joe Biden to campaign in Cleveland on Monday

The Democratic presidential nominee will discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country."

CLEVELAND — The Democratic Party's nominee for president will be coming to Northeast Ohio on the last full day of the campaign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop in Cleveland on Monday. While his team has not confirmed full details of the event (such as location and time), officials do say Biden will discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."

This will be Biden's second trip to Northeast Ohio in this election season that has been altered greatly by COVID-19: He was in Cleveland for his first debate with President Donald Trump and made several speeches in the region the next day while traveling by train. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was also in Cleveland just last week.