Vance, Ryan make last-minute campaign stops as Election Day approaches

Candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance are making last-minute efforts to get support and votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day is just four days away, and the candidates for US Senate are planning to make stops in a final effort to get voters ahead of the midterm election.

Both Congressman Tim Ryan and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance are planning to make stops in the central Ohio area prior to and on Election Day.

This year, Democrats and Republicans are battling to gain control of the U.S. Senate. Ohio is one of few states that remains a true toss-up on who could win a seat.

GOP Sen. Rob Portman is not seeking another term in the Senate, leaving his seat open for the first time in more than 10 years. Vance and Ryan are both looking to replace Portman.

On Friday, Ryan will visit Chillicothe, along with a number of different central Ohio locations over the weekend. He will also visit the Columbus Souls to the Polls Rally on Saturday.

Vance will visit Lancaster on Saturday and will end Election Day in Columbus. Most notably though, Vance will join former President Donald Trump at a rally Monday night in the Dayton area. If you remember we saw President Trump visit Ohio a number of times prior to Election Day back in 2020.

Both Vance and Ryan faced off this week in another debate, addressing the intense political climate our country is facing.