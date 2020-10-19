Issue 2: What is it, why the Columbus mayor supports it and why others are against it

“In order to provide the level of transparency in the processes that our citizens are currently demanding, I think it is important for us to push this initiative now,” said Columbus City Council Member Rob Dorans.



Ginther said he wants the board to have subpoena power and to have a say over disciplinary actions of police officers, but that is something the city will have to negotiate with the fraternal order of police.



“What people can understand is that it is more of a catch phrase (when using the term) civilian review. A civilian can review anything we do. They can come make public records requests, they can make recommendations, they can do that now,” said FOP Vice President Jeff Simpson.



The cost is also unknown. Dozens of major cities across the country have civilian review boards. Cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee all have civilian review boards with subpoena powers, with a wide range in costs to taxpayers.



“It's a big blank check,” said retired Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs.



Jacobs has sat on several national police boards, and is opposed to the civilian review group. She argues there is already a civilian who reviews all discipline and that is the safety director. A grand jury reviews all deadly officer- involved shootings.



“What is the purpose of the civilian review? Is it to punish officers, is it to investigate officers, is it for a particular outcome they are seeking?” Jacobs asked.



Dorans argues in favor of Issue 2 saying it will give the oversight of the police department citizens have been asking for.



“Make sure this kind of public safety infrastructure is in place to provide the transparency that everyone in the community really wants right now,” Dorans said.



The working group deciding the details of the board last met on Oct. 6. Their next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10.