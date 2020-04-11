DeWine on presidential election: 'If it ends up being Biden, all of us will accept that'

DeWine also refuted the President Trump's claims of fraud at the polls as votes continue to be counted.

As a supporter of President Trump and co-chair of his Ohio reelection committee, Gov. Mike DeWine often finds himself in a position to have to answer for things that the president says or does on occasion.

With the results of the 2020 presidential election still uncertain, DeWine made several appearances on national news shows on Wednesday and was asked repeatedly about the president's claims of fraud, especially in key battleground states.

During an interview with CNN and PBS' Christiane Amanpour, DeWine refuted the president's statements that the election is being stolen. “There’s no evidence of [fraud], I’m not seeing any evidence of that at all.” He cautioned those concerned to "let the process work" and added that "there’s nothing irregular about recounts, usually recounts don’t change results; occasionally they do.”

DeWine later stated in a quote tweeted out by CNN's Ryan Struyk, "We will, at some point, know who the next president is. And those who lost, we will accept that. I was Trump. I am for Trump. And if it ends up being Biden, all of us will accept that, because that's what we do in this country."

