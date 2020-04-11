GOP’s Balderson retains US House seat in central Ohio

Voters picked Balderson, a small business owner from Zanesville, over Alaina Shearer, a former journalist from Delaware who runs a digital media company.

Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson won a second full term representing Ohio’s 12th congressional district, besting a Democratic opponent who was new to politics.

Voters picked Balderson, a small business owner from Zanesville, over Alaina Shearer, a former journalist from Delaware who runs a digital media company.

Shearer, 41, campaigned to end the “misinformation war,” but failed to negatively link Balderson to Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed and campaigned for him in the past.