Gahanna-Jefferson school levy headed for recount, separated by 76 votes

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna-Jefferson school levy voted on at the beginning of November will now go to a recount after 76 more votes in favor of the levy were certified on Wednesday.

In Ohio, a recount is automatic if election results are within .5%.

Earlier this month, unofficial results showed only two more votes in favor of the levy than against.

“The two votes lead was obviously a little worrisome,” said Gahanna-Jefferson Superintendent Steve Barrett.

Barrett explained if the levy passes following a likely Nov. 30 recount, the district would begin talking with teachers, students and parents about a new high school and additions to other schools.

The additions and the new high school come because of crowded classrooms throughout the district as more families move into the area.

School leaders said a survey was conducted in 2019, showing 800 new students could enroll in the district by 2025.

A new high school would be built on the same campus as the current high school and would allow career technical students to be in the same building.

While Barrett is hopeful the levy will pass, he is preparing for the recount showing results which may not be in favor of the levy passing.

“We would have to put in trailers, additional ones at our elementary schools. We would have to look at a lot of options,” Barrett said.