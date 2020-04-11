Longtime incumbent Ron O'Brien concedes Franklin County Prosecutor race to Gary Tyack

Tyack, 74, is a former judge for the 10th District Court of Appeals.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Incumbent Republican Ron O'Brien has conceded the race for Franklin County Prosecutor to Democrat Gary Tyack.

Early Wednesday morning, the unofficial results from the Franklin County Board of Elections showed Tyack winning with more than 53% of the vote.

"Congratulations to Prosecutor-Elect Gary Tyack in his election as the 51st Franklin County Prosecutor. I look forward to working with him in a smooth transition that continues to protect the public safety," O'Brien wrote in a tweet.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Tyack retired in 2019 because Ohio law prevents judges from starting a term after the age of 70.

Tyack told the Dispatch he recently suffered a stroke that affected his right side but he is still mentally sharp.

O'Brien was seeking his seventh consecutive term as county prosecutor.

O'Brien survived a tight race in 2016, edging out now-Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. At the time, Klein was the president of Columbus City Council.