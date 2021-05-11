Franklin County Board of Elections not the only one under administrative oversight

The Ohio Secretary of State placed Franklin County on administrative oversight after three people voted twice during Tuesday’s election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An issue with the Franklin County Board of Elections’ electronic poll book occurred this past week when three people were able to vote a second time.

During Tuesday’s election, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office said one person was able to vote despite doing so during the early period.

“Voter A was accompanying their spouse on Election Day and was informed by the poll worker that the e-poll book did not list Voter A as having voted during the early voting period. Voter A expressed a concern that their ballot was not properly counted during the Early Voting period, and that led Voter A to cast their ballot again on Election Day.”

According to Antone White, the Director of the Franklin County Board of Elections, they were aware some e-poll books were not updating on Monday so they tried to fix it.

On Tuesday night, the county said it found out 20 of 323 e-poll books in Franklin County didn't update and that's where the problems started.

White said poll workers are supposed to refer to an absentee supplemental list to make sure someone hasn't voted already.

According to the state, Franklin County did not have a process in place to determine if e-poll books were properly updated.

As a result, Franklin County was placed on Administrative oversight which can last until the state feels comfortable the board has corrected its voting issues.

The state says it has instructed the county board to work with the county prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges should be recommended regarding those who voted twice.