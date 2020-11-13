Franklin County BOE approves remaking of 6,000 ballots cast on incorrect absentee ballots

The 6,000 ballots are part of the errors resulting from 49,000 incorrect ballots that were mailed to voters weeks ago.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Elections voted Friday to remake some 6,000 absentee ballots that were cast on incorrect ballots – part of the screw up that resulted from 49,000 incorrect ballots that were mailed out to Franklin County voters several weeks ago.

The problem was blamed on both human and mechanical error.

A scanning device that was designed to correctly match absentee ballots with envelopes destined to voters failed to catch mistakes – meaning voters living in Westerville received ballots intended for folks living in Whitehall, and so on.

The Franklin County Board of Elections sent out replacement ballots – and most were returned or voters chose to cast their vote early and in-person early at the Board of Elections.

But there were about 6,000 ballots that were cast on the original “incorrect” ballots.

Those votes have so far been segregated and not included on any unofficial totals, according to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections.

The vote by the board on Friday will allow those 6,000 ballots to be remade – meaning bi-partisan groups – including Republicans and Democrats – will have to transfer by hand votes cast on the incorrect ballot onto new blank ones.

The process is expected to take all weekend.

And before people jump to conclusions – or utter any unfounded allegations – Aaron Sellers says this type of thing happens each election cycle – just usually not at the volume Franklin County is seeing this year in light of the problem with those 49,000 incorrect ballots.

"This is something we do after every election where we have to remake a ballot something doesn't scan, that could be a stain. A ballot that is soiled in some form. The number we are having to remake is a little higher because of that 49000 issue,” Sellers said.