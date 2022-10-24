Franklin County preparing for Election Day, plans to have 5,000 workers

The board has more than 100 voting machines ready for Election Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Since early voting started, the Franklin County Board of Elections has seen heavy foot traffic.

Aaron Sellers with the board of elections said through last Friday, they’ve seen roughly 10,000 voters cast their ballot for early voting.

“This week we'll see a big increase in the number of voters. We're thinking there will be at least 2,000 a day and certainly that starts to ramp up for this upcoming weekend,” said Sellers.

Nearly 50 workers are onsite to help. Among them is Susan Henry, a ballot judge who’s been helping for the last several years.

"So many people get turned around because things are so new here it's my job to make sure that everyone's on task, and make sure they don't leave this building without voting,” Henry said.

The board has more than 1,000 voting machines ready for Election Day. Sellers said they’re also close to reaching their goal of having 5,000 workers.

"The faster that they can get in and out the faster we can get more people in here to vote,” said Sellers.

Sellers is expecting more than 60,000 people to cast their vote at the location. The board's goal is to have 5,000 workers.