Franklin County beginning to process corrected ballots

Earlier this month nearly 50,000 in correct ballots were sent to voters.

Franklin County voters who received incorrect ballots earlier this month are getting their votes processed by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

10TV has learned 14,700 corrected ballots are now cleared for processing. There are 9,750 corrected ballots that still need to be verified, according to a spokesperson.

Earlier this month, 49,669 incorrect ballots were sent to people in Franklin County making up 21% of all ballots mailed.

The ballots had incorrect precinct or congressional races on them.

Election officials blame a malfunction with one of the high-speed scanners used to process the ballots.

Franklin County mailed out a record of 237,498 absentee ballots. That’s more than the total number of ballots sent out in the last presidential election in 2016.

Meanwhile, the line outside the Franklin County Board of Elections on Monday was one of the longest since in person voting started Oct. 6.