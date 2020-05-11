Former federal election commission chairman: People need to relax

Bradley Smith, a professor at Capital University Law School and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, urges patience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now days from the election, Americans still do not know their next president

But Bradley Smith, a professor at Capital University Law School and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, said the nation should practice some patience.

“We’re 21st Century Americans,” Smith said. “We’re used to instant gratification, and I think people need to relax. The counting is going forward in the states, there are legal challenges that people have a right to make, and they may be found to be meritorious or perhaps not. You know, the new president isn’t inaugurated until Jan. 20. We don’t absolutely have to know today.”

And it appears it could be the weekend before all votes are counted in certain states, even if major news outlets project a winner before then. As of Thursday evening, votes were still being counted in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

And Smith points out, that is absolutely normal.

“One thing people don’t realize is, in most elections, we don’t have the final count until actually a couple of weeks after Election Day,” Smith said. “It’s just that usually it doesn’t matter because the race is not that close. So here we have a very close race, at least in some states, and it may take a bit of time to have a final winner.”

Another factor here is that each state operates differently and makes its own rules.

For instance, in Ohio, voters are required to register in advance, early voting is allowed and absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election. Those absentee ballots can be processed, meaning taken out of their outer envelopes to check the signatures, ahead of Election Day, which means they are the first votes to be counted. Other states operate much differently, for instance, offering same-day voter registration or being banned from processing ballots until the day of the election.

The way that counting happens can significantly affect how a state leans, especially this year. Democrats were pushing supporters to vote early and by mail. So, when those votes are counted, it will push the counts one way or another. On the flip side, President Trump encouraged his supporters to wait until Election Day to vote in person, so when those votes are counted, whether it be first, last or somewhere in between, that will tend to swing the count from red to blue.

“People shouldn’t look at these swings back and forth as being some kind of a connivance as much as just, look at this as maybe the natural ebb and flow as votes are counted, votes come in from different regions of the state, or again, as mail votes are counted at different times,” Smith said.

And as for the fairness of the vote-counting process, there are rules in place for that as well. Although the specifics are different in each state, boards of elections are required to be bipartisan. That often means splitting the board among Republican and Democratic members. And a member of each party should be present to oversee the vote counts.

The bottom line – the process is working exactly as it should, and that includes the legal challenges.