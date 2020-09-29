First-time voters in central Ohio weigh in on 2020 election

We spoke with students from Bexley, Westerville and Circleville who said they will all be first time voters this election.

They had many questions about how all of this will work. Some said they turned to their parents for guidance, some said they went to their friends at school.

“I registered online, but there’s always that kind of iffy moment where you don’t know if you’re doing it right. If you do sign up, but I don’t know if you don’t go into the polls if you’re doing an absentee ballot especially with the whole pandemic going on,” Dunia Alyio from Westerville said.

“I was unsure of what to do because I’ve just never done this before and when I registered it was a complicated process, but I eventually managed to get it. I hopefully am now registered,” Leah Tadese from Bexley said.

For one student in Circleville, he said he has been around the polls before, so he feels confident.

“I was also a poll worker before, so I went through all of the training and then corona happened, so we ended up not having it but I still have all of that experience and I feel like I’m pretty prepared for voting day,” Oscar Knece said.

As for Cherie Caldwell, she’s a mother in Columbus. She said she has six kids and her son, who is a first-time voter this election, will be the third out of all of her kids to vote.

She said as a family they’ve been having conversations about this process and what the kids can expect when voting, especially her first-timer.

“He will bounce ideas off of us from time-to-time, 'do you think I should vote by mail or do you think I should go to the polls? I was looking forward to going to the polls but everything has changed.' College has changed with the way they’re doing their classes, so he’s like 'what happens if the polls shut down', so those are the conversations we’ve been having,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said her hope is that they’ve helped their children be able to make problem-solving, informed, not emotional decisions.

“Just doing your research and taking accountability for your right and exercising that,” Caldwell said.

She said it’s all about letting children make their own choices and follow their own paths, while still being there to lend a hand.

“That’s what life is all about, we are all of our own individual person, our paths are all different and so it’s more important for him to know who he is, to be firm in his thoughts and his ethics and his morals than to model and adapt what we believe. It’s really important to know who you are and know what you want for your future because your time is now,” Caldwell said.

As for the students we spoke with, they said they are nervous but feeling excited. They also all expressed why, in their eyes, voting is important.

“I feel like voting is the only way, well not the only way, but a way to push policies that truly affect me and get my word out and what I believe in, out,” Alyio said.

“I think it’s important for everyone to vote because even though it may seem like one vote isn’t important, many people who say my vote isn’t important, will add up,” Tadese said.