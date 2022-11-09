x
Columbus bond issues — Election results and live updates

Mayor Andrew Ginther pushed for the approval of the bond package, issues 14-18, that would allocate money for parks, playgrounds and facilities.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus had five bond issues on the ballot this midterm election for capital improvement projects.

Mayor Andrew Ginther pushed for the approval of the bond package, issues 14-18, that would allocate money for parks, playgrounds and facilities.

“It is essential that we continue to grow and strengthen our incredible parks system so that everyone can enjoy the broad range of benefits they provide, and so we can realize our full potential as a vibrant, dynamic and diverse community,” Ginther said.

Voters approved the bond package. Columbus would borrow money from investors by selling bonds and would use the proceeds to purchase equipment to upgrade city and infrastructure and facilities.

The city says the bonds are repaid by using a quarter of every income tax dollar and some of the utility bills. They say since 1956, the city has never imposed a property tax to repay bonds.

Below is each bond, how it would be used after potential approval and the results from the November vote:

Issue 14: Health, Safety and Infrastructure - $300,000,000

  • Police and Fire facility improvements
  • Fire apparatus replacements
  • Police substations and fire stations

Issue 15: Recreation and Parks - $200,000,000

  • Recreation centers
  • Facility upgrades
  • Park and playground development
  • Bikeways
  • Other improvements

Issue 16: Neighborhood Development - $200,000,000

  • Affordable housing
  • Other neighborhood investments

Issue 17: Public Service - $250,000,000

  • Pedestrian safety and sidewalk improvements
  • Street/alley resurfacing
  • Bridge rehabilitation
  • Other neighborhood improvements

Issue 18: Public Utilities - $550,000,000

  • Water system upgrades
  • Sanitary and storm systems
  • Power and street lighting systems

