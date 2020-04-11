'Polls got it wrong': Election expert says something needs to be fixed

The pollsters who thought they knew how America would vote failed again.

Tuesday's election results left a country anxiously waiting to see who would become the next president.

But the vote didn't produce a winner, as many expected, and the pollsters who thought they knew how America would vote failed again.

“Overall it was not a good night for the polls,” Sean Trende, Senior Election Analyst for Real Clear Politics, said. “I don't know what we are going to do about the Midwest. This is now the fourth cycle in a row that we've had a polling error on this side of the country and it's going to take some very smart people to figure it out,” he said.

Four polls the day before the election had Joe Biden winning the state of Pennsylvania. One had him winning by 7 points.

Only Two polls showed President Donald Trump winning. Trump is currently leading there.

In Florida, the day before the election, three polls had Biden taking Florida, with two polls showing Trump winning the sunshine state.

“It was surprising how well Donald Trump did in Florida handling winning that state it showed his strength among Hispanic voters,” Trende said.

Trende says Trump's message is resonating in places and with people that the so-called experts don't understand.

“He carries himself not as a blue blood. He's not Mitt Romney even though he's wealthy as Mitt Romney he's not Mitt Romney and I think that has impact on how he connects with people he just knows how to speak the language his good at portraying himself as an outsider and I think he reaps the benefits fromm that,” he said.

In terms of who will ultimately win the election, Trende says Biden.