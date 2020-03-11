Discounts and freebies to enjoy on Election Day 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, millions more will exercise their right to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
To commemorate the day and encourage everyone to vote, many national and local businesses are offering discounts or food freebies to celebrate.
Below is a list of businesses participating:
451 Spirts, 590-ste D, Oakland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43224
- Get one free bottle of Ohio Pop Co soda with a (suggested) bottle purchase and your "I voted" sticker.
Ben & Jerry's
- The ice cream shop promised customers a free waffle cone when they pledge to vote for justice.
CAVA
- All badged poll workers will be given a free meal on Election Day at all CAVA restaurants.
Chili's
- Chili's Bar & Grill is offering $5 Presidente margaritas on Election Day.
Experience Columbus Visitor Center. 188 Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219
- Receive 20 percent off merchandise from the visitor center with your “I voted” sticker.
Jimmy John's
- The fast-food sandwich chain is offering 50% off one sandwich when you buy one with the promo code SAVEON2. It said the 50% off only applies to the lowest priced sandwich, including add-ons for 8” or 16” sandwiches only. Little Johns excluded are not included in the offer.
Krispy Kreme
- Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut on Nov. 3 at any participating shop. To keep the theme of Election Day going, the doughnut shop chain said it will also be providing "I Voted" stickers.
Lyft
- Lyft is offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day.
- This year it expanded its "Ride to Vote" program and is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. The code is only valid on Nov. 3 between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time.
The Mix Charcoal Chicken, 4362 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH, 43224
- You don’t have to drive far from the Franklin County Board of Elections location for 15 percent off an order with your “I voted” sticker.
Pistacia Vera, 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Show your “I voted” sticker for one free macaron.
Planet Fitness
- The nationwide gym Planet Fitness is inviting anyone who votes to have a free workout and HydroMassage from Election Day through Sunday, November 8. Click here for a list of participating locations.
Shake Shack
- All badged poll workers will be able to get a free burger on Nov. 3.
Uber & Uber Eats
- Uber, the ridesharing portion, is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip) or up to $14 for the two trips, only on Election Day. This also includes its bikes and scooters in select cities.
- Uber Eats has partnered with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to voters waiting in line at polling sites. The food trucks will be giving out free Shake Shack, Milk Bar and local favorites on Nov. 3.
Zoës Kitchen
- Free meals for badged poll workers on Nov 3.
If you know of any businesses offering deals for Election Day, let us know. Send an email to WBNSdesk@10TV.com.