DeWine: ‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’

Ohio's governor acknowledged the outcome in a new interview with CNN.

Although President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has acknowledged the outcome in a new CNN interview.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect.” Gov. DeWine said Thursday morning just days after previously issuing a statement in which he congratulated Biden. “The President and his campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open. Our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. I’m a former prosecutor. I’m a great believer in the ability to have your courts and go into make a case. They have every right to do that, and that looks like what they’re trying to do.”

When he was asked for his thoughts on the merits of President Trump’s case, Gov. DeWine said his focus is on battling spread of COVID-19.