Gov. DeWine applauds President Trump for ‘great job’ at Cleveland debate

Personal jabs, attacks and name calling filled the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden as they squared off at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

While some have labeled the debate as chaotic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was impressed by President Trump's performance, saying he did a “great job” against Biden.

A great job tonight by @realdonaldtrump! Congratulations to tonight’s sponsors @cwru and @ClevelandClinic on hosting on a great debate. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) September 30, 2020