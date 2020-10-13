DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Some voters in Delaware County received two absentee ballots, the Delaware County Board of Elections confirmed Tuesday.
Aaron Saadey, the board's deputy director, said a "small group" of ballots were reprinted by mistake and mailed to voters.
Saadey said both ballots are identical.
"We contacted all voters affected, most before they received the second ballot, and told them to destroy one of the ballot packets. The voters were very appreciative for the call and understood. It is impossible for more than one ballot from a voter to count," Saadey said.