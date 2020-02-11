Columbus psychologist's advice on stress, anxiety ahead of election

Dr. David Lowenstein said many of his clients have talked with him about the anxiety they feel about the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, the last day of early in-person voting, people continued to wait in the line at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

“It’s honestly not bad. It’s moving pretty well. I thought it would be a lot longer, but everyone’s got their masks on, which is nice,” Kyle Baumgartner said.

Voters told 10TV whether it was sunny, raining or cold, they wanted to make sure they had time to vote.

“It’s important, no matter what you believe in. It’s important,” Tommy Knight said.

During the few weeks of early in-person voting, 10TV spoke with several voters. A common comment we heard was many of them were feeling a lot of anxiety, stress and feeling overwhelmed.

“I think everyone is feeling high levels of anxiety. Everyone’s been told repeatedly this is the biggest election of our lifetime,” Dr. David Lowenstein said.

Dr. Lowenstein is a psychologist in Columbus. He said many of his clients have been coming to him for this specific issue.

“No matter what people are coming in for, by the time they leave, 15 minutes before, the issues of the election come up,” Dr. Lowenstein said.

The doctor said everyone has strong feelings and strong opinions right now.

“A lot of us are one side or the other and we’re arguing online and on social media with one another,” Dr. Lowenstein said.

In order to control feeling stressed and overwhelmed, he said people should try arguing with others less. He said many times, people have already made up their minds.

“It’s not worth it. You’re not going to get any place, except more frustrated,” Dr. Lowenstein said.

The next step and piece of advice in coping is acceptance.

“You voted. You’ve done your civic duty. You’ve done it with dignity, with distance. You’ve done great and if you haven’t voted, you know you’re going to have a busy day tomorrow,” Dr. Lowenstein said.

He also suggests limiting social media use. He said it’s OK to follow election results Tuesday night but know your limitations.

“Spend some time with the family. Do some other things besides being inundated with this,” Dr. Lowenstein said.

When it comes to letting out frustrations, he recommended getting fresh air and getting exercise.

Dr. Lowenstein said to remember this process isn’t going to be over Tuesday night and it’s going to be a while.