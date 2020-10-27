Central Ohio poll workers feel confident ahead of Election Day

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting how poll workers are trained this year, but they said they are ready and well trained for Nov. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At no time in our nation's election history has the role of an election poll worker required more training due to COVID-19 and how to deal with voters, who for the first time, are asked to vote with a mask.

“The training definitely alleviated my stress because we are going to have hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, even the face shields and there are going to be designated poll workers to clean off the machines,” said Melanie Farkas, a Democrat poll worker from Powell.

Every poll worker undergoes three hours of training, either in-person or online.

“They've thought of everything. It was one of the most comprehensive training I've ever sat through. Almost three hours with no breaks,” said Lara Kretler, a Democrat poll worker from Lewis Center.

10TV spoke to both Democrat and Republican poll workers about their concerns come election night.

“I have very little concern for the poll workers. We have shields. We have masks. We have barriers that can be set up,” said Randy Ormeroid, a Republican poll worker from Delaware County.

“I've been a poll worker for 20 years now. I honestly feel like everything is in place,” said Karin Eldredge, a Republican poll worker in Delaware County.

Poll workers said when you come to the polls, you will notice voting machines in pods of four to ensure social distancing.

“We are even offering curbside voting for those voters who are concerned,” Eldredge said.

Before you vote, you will be handed either a stylus or finger glove to provide touchless voting.

One of the concerns this year was a poll worker shortage. Many of those who work the polls are 60-years-old or older, and elections officials assumed many would not volunteer this year because they didn't want to risk exposure to COVID-19.

To help prevent that, the Ohio Supreme Court allowed Ohio lawyers to volunteer as poll workers. This is the first time the Ohio Supreme Court has done that and Ohio is the first state to allow it. In return, attorneys can earn credit toward their mandatory continuing education obligations.

A check of poll worker staffing by county in central Ohio shows counties with enough poll workers on election day, according to the Secretary of State's database.

Franklin County's said it needs a minimum of 3,741 poll workers election night. It has more than 5,000 poll workers committed.

Delaware County needs a minimum of 910 poll workers. It has more than 1,000 workers committed.

Ross County is barely meeting its minimum number of 260 poll workers with 271 committed.

Coshocton County needs a minimum of 100 poll workers and that's how many it has committed for election night.

“We want people to come in and be respectful and dress appropriately and not have symptoms and wear a mask," Farkas said. "The other thing that helped alleviate my concern is that there will never be one person tasked with sending someone away. We are all in bipartisan teams."

If there are problems at the polls, volunteers said they've been trained to act.

“We are only a phone call away from law enforcement and the Board of Elections if we have to report anything,” Ormeroid said.

Ohio needs 35,000 poll workers for the general election.