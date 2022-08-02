Ohio holding primary for state legislative races in special election

Polls are open again for a special primary election despite continued debates on state district maps.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After months of disputes over state district maps, the polls are back open Tuesday for Ohio's second primary election of the year.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission was tasked with creating new maps, which is done every 10 years, but the Ohio Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled the maps as unconstitutional.

A federal district court implemented the use of maps that were twice rejected for this year's primaries.

The second primary includes state legislative races for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, State Central Committees and several local issues and measures.

Results will come in when polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and will be made official once county's board of elections certifies results. Find a sample ballot here.

There were 109,132 absentee ballots requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races and that 142,989 votes have been cast statewide in those same races, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office.