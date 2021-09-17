'Good riddance': Former President Donald Trump reacts to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez's decision not to seek re-election

Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riots.

OHIO, USA — Former President Donald Trump reacted with joy at the announcement by Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) that he would not seek re-election in 2022.

In an email statement from Trump's Save America PAC, the former president hit back at Gonzalez, who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted for his impeachment in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

"RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me. This is no loss for Ohio or our Country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement. Max is a tremendous person who will represent Ohio well. Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!"

Thursday evening, Gonzalez announced on Twitter he will not be seeking re-election, citing he spoke with his wife and they wanted to do what is best for their family.

Gonzalez, who is a former Ohio State and NFL wide receiver, has taken a sizable amount of flack for his decision to vote for impeaching the former president.

You can read his full statement on his decision not to run in 2022 below: