Gov. DeWine thinks President Trump will win Ohio again

At his press briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he believes that President Donald J. Trump will win Ohio in the 2020 general election.

According to most polls, the upcoming general election between President Donald J. Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a virtual toss-up in Ohio.

And while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine isn't ready to buy the narrative that the Buckeye State has turned red, he said he does believe that President Trump will win Ohio and its 18 electoral votes -- just as he did in 2016.

"I never bought into this argument that Ohio's become a Republican state," the Ohio Republican governor said. "I mean, Ohio's a swing state. The president won last time by nine points, I think, and that was a big, big, surprise. I think he's going to win this time in Ohio. I think it will be close, but I think he will win. But sure, we'll see. Ohio is certainly in play, but I think the president will carry Ohio."

DeWine's comments come just hours ahead of the 2020 general election's first debate between Trump and Biden, which will take place in Cleveland.