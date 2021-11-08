DeWine signs fireworks bill that allows use of fireworks on certain holidays

The new law removes the state's requirement that Ohioans who purchase consumer-grade fireworks take them out of the state within 48 hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will allow Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks during holidays and other select days of the year.

House Bill 172 allows Ohioans to possess and discharge the fireworks on the following days:

New Year's Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4 and 5 as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after July 4

Labor Day weekend

Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains

New Year's Eve

Local municipalities will have the right to restrict dates and times of when the fireworks could be set off. In addition, local governments have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

DeWine vetoed a similar bill, Senate Bill 113, in July. At the time, he said the bill would "make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws.

"Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed,” DeWine said in a statement released Monday. “Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation.”

DeWine said the new bill limits the discharge of fireworks to “more traditional holidays” that Ohioans celebrate while recognizing the state’s numerous culturally diverse holidays.