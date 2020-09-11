DeWine congratulates Biden, says Trump has right to contest results in court

President Trump has claimed election fraud and his legal team has filed multiple challenges in multiple states over results.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement on Monday where he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and addressed President Donald Trump's legal challenges.

“I congratulate Vice-President Biden. It would appear that President Trump's legal team will be filing legal actions. The President's lawyers have every right to present evidence in court on any legal issues or irregularities involving the election, and the courts are the proper place to hear evidence on these issues. When lawsuits have concluded and election results are certified, it is important for all Americans to honor the outcome.”

The Associated Press projected Biden to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States on Nov. 7.

President Trump has claimed election fraud and his legal team has filed challenges in multiple states over results.

Last week, DeWine said there was no evidence of fraud but to "let the process work."