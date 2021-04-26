DeWine announces special election to fill Stivers' congressional seat

Rep. Steve Stivers is stepping down from his seat on May 16.

Governor Mike DeWine has called a special election to fill the Ohio 15th Congressional District seat being left by Rep. Steve Stivers.

Stivers announced earlier this month he will leave Congress on May 16 to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates wishing to run in the special election must file paperwork with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on May 17.

Paperwork for write-in candidates has to be filed by May 28.

Residents have to register to vote by July 6 to cast a ballot in the special election primary on Aug 3.