DeWine announces launch of new eWarrant system to improve Ohio’s background check process

Use and installation of the interface is available at no charge to all law enforcement agencies and courts in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Wednesday the launch of the state’s new eWarrants system that he says will improve the accuracy of background checks and streamline the process to file warrants and protection orders in Ohio.

According to a news release from DeWine’s office, the system is free for use by courts and law enforcement and simplifies the process of uploading information into Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

LEADS and NCIC are used to prevent inadvertent gun sales to wanted criminals and help law enforcement in identifying those with outstanding warrants and open protection orders.

DeWine ordered the development of the new system after a task force discovered a number of warrants and protection orders were slow to be or never entered into LEADS or NCIC due to previously used entry practices by many courts and law enforcement agencies.

“We developed the new eWarrants system to help our criminal justice agencies overcome the information-sharing barriers that have left dangerous holes in our background check systems,” DeWine said. “Agencies that use the eWarrants interface will be able to get up-to-date, comprehensive information into the hands of law enforcement nationwide almost immediately so that they can better protect the public, protect themselves, and prevent the illegal purchase of firearms.”

According to the governor’s office, Megis County Common Pleas Court was the first agency to bring the new system online and has reduced its bench warrant filing time to as little as 12 minutes.

Previously, the days-long process involved the hand-to-hand transfer of paperwork between agencies and duplicative data entry into multiple systems.

InnovateOhio coordinated the development of the new database between the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

In addition to Meigs County, the Champaign County Common Pleas Court also recently began using eWarrants, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety is currently conducting outreach to additional agencies in all 88 counties to encourage use of the free system.