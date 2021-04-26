Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

Ryan announced his plan to run on Monday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term representative from the blue-collar Mahoning Valley, has officially launched his bid for Ohio’s coveted open Senate seat.

Sen. Rob Portman announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection.

The 47-year-old from Trumbull County entered the closely-watched contest Monday with backing from 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Gov. Ted Strickland and other powerful Democrats.

“I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said in his press release announcement. “Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind."



Republicans former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno have already entered the race. “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance and several GOP members of Congress are also considering running.