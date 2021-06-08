Democratic Justice Jennifer Brunner vying for chief justice

Brunner is a former common pleas and appellate judge who also served one term as Ohio secretary of state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner entered the race for chief justice Tuesday, touching off likely bipartisan competition for the state judiciary’s top job next year.

The 64-year-old Brunner is a former common pleas and appellate judge who also served one term as Ohio secretary of state. Her victory last year gave Democrats three of seven seats on the state’s high court, a high-water mark for the party in recent years.

“Steady and principled leadership of the state’s highest court is essential to helping Ohioans realize justice in their everyday lives,” Brunner said during a virtual news conference called to announce her bid. “I know that courts can do good things for people — protect their health, safety, and welfare — with fairness, equality, and respect.”

She seeks a seat Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor must vacate due to age limits.